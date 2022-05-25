Pittsburgh Steelers to elevate Omar Khan to general manager

The search to replace Kevin Colbert has come to a close. The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly going to elevate Omar Khan, their current Vice President, as their next general manager. Pittsburgh native and current Philadelphia Eagles Vice President of Player Personnel Andy Wiedl is slated to be the team’s next general manager.

Aditi Kinkhabwala was first with the Wiedl news on Tuesday night:

Pittsburgh native and #Eagles VP of Player Personnel Andy Wiedl is slated to be named #Steelers’ new assistant GM, multiple sources around the league tell me. That means signs point to longtime Steelers exec Omar Khan emerging as winner of the search to replace Kevin Colbert. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) May 25, 2022

ESPN’s Adam Schefter then confirmed the Khan news:

Steelers’ VP Omar Khan is expected to be named Pittsburgh’s next general manager, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 25, 2022

Khan broke into the NFL while a student at Tulane University, beginning as a scouting and personnel intern with the New Orleans Saints while still in college. After college, he was hired by the Saints as a member of their football operations department.

He stayed with the Saints until 2001, when he was hired by the Steelers as their Football Administration Coordinator. He served in that role for a decade before being promoted to their Director of Football Administration. Khan held that post from 2011 until 2016, when he was promoted to their Vice President of Football and Business Administration.