Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have to build around Kenny Pickett to build up the offense in a QB-heavy AFC North.

Here's the Steelers' picks, selections and grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 NFL Draft picks

1st Round, No. 14 overall (from New England) | Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: Jones doesn't have the movement skills of Johnson, but he is an able tackle that should be able to grow into left tackle with some experience for a Steelers team that needs quality OL.

2nd Round, No. 32 overall (from Chicago) | Joey Porter Jr., DB, Penn State

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: Porter has the lineage and the ability to be a very good Steeler. At 6-2, he has good length. He isn't going to be great against the quicker receivers, but stick him outside and push him to trust himself and not get so unnecessarily handsy in coverage. I trust the Steelers to help Porter get to where he needs to be.

2nd Round, No. 49 overall | Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

Instant grade: C-minus

Analysis: Benton was a Senior Bowl riser, but his tape says otherwise. He's an active but not necessarily productive rusher. Benton gives up ground way too easily against the run, and double teams often gobbled him up. A Day 3 player.

3rd Round, No. 93 overall (from San Francisco via Carolina) | Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Washington is a large human who was TE2 at Georgia behind Brock Bowers. I would have liked to see Georgia take advantage of his physical gifts more, and that they didn't gave me pause. He'll need to work on being a better route runner in the pros. There's a good player here somewhere.

7th Round, No. 241 overall (from San Francisco) |

7th Round, No. 251 overall |

