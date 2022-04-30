Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Pittsburgh Steelers fans wave the Terrible Towel after the Steelers gain a first down during the second half of the 2021 Hall Of Fame Game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

A big event each spring, the 2022 NFL Draft looks to have the potential to be the biggest in decades for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After spending nearly the past two decades with a future Hall of Fame quarterback under center, this year's draft will serve as the first significant moment in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era.

Roethlisberger is one of a few familiar faces who won't be around next season. This offseason, the Steelers lost receivers Juju Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud in free agency. The team also will be without backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was tragically killed just weeks ago in Miami.

While Big Ben and some of his favorite targets have already played their final game for the Black & Gold, another critical contributor over the past 22 years will soon be gone as well ― Following the end of the 2022 NFL Draft, Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert will retire.

Colbert has said time and time again that his final mission will be setting the Steelers for long-term success after his departure. The question many have been pondering over the past few months is: what does that plan entail.

For Steeler nation, the focus will always on the next Lombardi trophy.

The decisions made on April 28 through 30 could determine how soon or long it will take for championship No. 7 to arrive. With the stakes higher than ever, we'll have instant updates and analysis on each of the Steelers' seven picks as they happen. Be sure to keep checking this tracker as the Steelers build for a new future.

Round 1, No. 20: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Oh. My. Goodness! After months of many believing it was a story too good to be true, the man who led the Pittsburgh Panthers to the promise land last fall will look to do the same in black & gold. Pickett becomes the first quarterback drafted by the Steelers in the first round since Ben Roethlisberger ― the man he'll be replacing ― in 2004. Not only is the pick one most hometown fans will love, it also makes total sense. The moves the Steelers made this offseason ― from the additions to the offensive line, to the signing of Mitch Trubisky ― indicated that perhaps they were setting up for a young quarterback to come in. General Manager Kevin Colbert has said he hoped to set the franchise up for long-term success in his final draft at the helm. We know now that Pickett is the man he believes can make that happen.

Round 2, No. 52: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Another pick that makes a lot of sense. Pickens fills a major area need for the Steelers, who lost three receivers to free agency this offseason. Pickens' physical stature is similar the man who announced his pick ― Chase Claypool. At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, he will provide Pickett with another big option down field. Pickens battled back from an ACL injury to help his team capture a National championship last season. He'll now look to help his new team win at the next level.

Round 3, No. 84: DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

And there is the first pick for the defense. Although they were the primary reason the Steelers reached the playoffs last season, Pittsburgh's defense was in need of some major upgrades, especially up front. Steelers Nation will hope that Leal can provide some relief. A three-year starter at Texas A&M, Leal his played in his share of big games against solid competition. His size of 6-foot-4, 290 pounds puts him in an awkward spot between positions on the defensive line, but you can expect to see him take snaps at both tackle and defensive end next fall.

Round 4, No. 138:

Round 6, No. 209:

Round 7, No. 226:

Round 7, No. 242:

