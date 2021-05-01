Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Pittsburgh Steelers:
Round 1 (No. 24 overall) - Najee Harris, RB, Alabama: This is a team that hasn't run the ball effectively for a decade – and ranked last in the league in 2020 – which might explain why the Steelers are 10 years removed from their last Super Bowl trip. Harris is the type of runner this city adores, yet he'd also protect declining QB Ben Roethlisberger as a blocker and outlet receiver. Harris (6-2, 230), who broke Derrick Henry's Alabama record with 46 rushing TDs, might ultimately remind Steelers fans of Le'Veon Bell, at least on the field. Draft tracker
Round 2 (55) - Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State: The "Baby Gronk" nickname isn't entirely accurate even though he wore No. 87. But Freiermuth should be a nice combo tight end for an offense that's incrementally getting overhauled this offseason. Draft tracker
Round 3 (87) - Kendrick Green, C, Illinois: A good athlete, he'll surely compete for one of Pittsburgh's open O-line jobs – one being center after Maurkice Pouncey retired. Draft tracker
Round 4 (128)
Round 4 (140, compensatory)
Round 6 (216, from Buccaneers)
Round 7 (245, from Dolphins)
Round 7 (254, from Ravens)
Pittsburgh Steelers' last five top draft picks:
2020 (No. 49 overall): Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
2019 (No. 10 overall): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
2018 (No. 28 overall): Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech
2017 (No. 30 overall): T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin
2016 (No. 25 overall): Artie Burns, CB, Miami (Fla.)
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Steelers picks in 2021 NFL draft: Round-by-round by Pittsburgh