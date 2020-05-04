Pittsburgh Steelers draft Chase Claypool: Great news for JuJu Smith-Schuster's fantasy stock

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Chase Claypool, wide receiver from Notre Dame, in the second round of the 2020 Draft.

Some wondered the basis of this selection. Sure, the Steelers were in transitional period in the aftermath of trading Antonio Brown, but both Diontae Johnson and James Washington flashed in 2019 alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster.

In the video above, Liz Loza wonders at what production Claypool could bring in Year 1.

Liz asks the question to Matt Harmon: Where and when do you see Claypool being a focal point of this offense?

[Create or join a 2020 Yahoo Fantasy Football League for free today]

Neither of our analysts projects a particularly astounding rookie year for the behemoth receiver. Targets will be hard to come by with Smith-Schuster, Johnson, Washington, and James Conner out of the backfield.

With that said, Claypool’s selection is actually good news for Smith-Schuster’s fantasy value. Too often last season JJSS was split out wide, instead of his natural slot position. Matt says that if Claypool can secure one of those outside spots, JuJu can shift back inside and dominate like he’s done in the past.