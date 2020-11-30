Pittsburgh Steelers defense tops in league turnover margin

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense isn’t likely to eclipse its 38 turnovers from 2019, but they’re doing a stellar job so far.

With 15 interceptions and six fumbles, the defense has 21 takeaways through 10 games. The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are behind them with 19 each.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recently addressed his team’s success with takeaways. “We not only talk about it, but we drill it,” he said in a press conference. “We are just going to keep working in that regard. We recognize that the turnover element of play is significant and something that we have to continually work at.”

Tomlin spoke highly of the job cornerback Cam Sutton did in place of Mike Hilton. In Hilton’s absence, Sutton forced a fumble in the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals matchups.

“I can’t say enough about the effort of the guys,” said Tomlin. “Cam Sutton has forced a fumble in the last three football games, and that is the guy that doesn’t play every snap of defense. He’s more of a situational defender. I can’t say enough about his awareness and his willingness to put that on tape and how it builds and encourages others to do similar things.”

When it comes to how Ben Roethlisberger and the offense operates knowing their defense can get the ball back at any moment, Tomlin said it’s more than talking the talk. “It goes beyond conversations. It’s about action, and we start every Wednesday workday with ball handling and ball security drills for those that throw it, catch it and run it.”

“It’s just a part of our culture,” he said. “Just like pursuing and working to take care of the ball on the other side. We believe that those two things work hand-in-hand, and discussions are just the very beginnings of it. We have to make sure our actions match our words, and, as a staff, we are working extremely hard to do so from a drill standpoint in our week’s prep.”

The Steelers have had plenty of prep time for their upcoming opponent, the Baltimore Ravens. The defense will look to continue forcing turnovers Tuesday night.

