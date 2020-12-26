Pittsburgh Steelers to defend Colts’ Philip Rivers with ‘pretty severe’ turf toe

Philip Rivers did what no franchise quarterback ever wants to do — jumped teams in the final years of his career.

In the same 2004 NFL draft class as Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Rivers spent 16 seasons with the Chargers before signing with the Colts in free agency this offseason.

The 38-year-old has been more than reliable for the Colts this season. He’s completed 68.67 percent of his passes for 3,735 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Tomorrow, the Steelers defense will take on a less-than-100-percent Rivers. He suffered a turf toe injury Week 11 but has not missed one game.

“I can’t get him to talk with me about it,” shared Colts head coach Frank Reich on Sirius XM NFL Radio about his injury. “But I talked to the trainers, and he’s still not 100 percent, but he’s getting better every week.”

“It was a significant toe injury. The degree was pretty severe. He really fought through it hard. We’re at the stage now where hopefully we continue this upward trend.”

From our @SiriusXMNFL interview last night with #Colts coach Frank Reich, who says the degree of Philip Rivers’ turf toe injury was “pretty severe” and he still isn’t 100%, but getting better every week. Big game vs. #Steelers on Sunday. https://t.co/GAgmoJCKiq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 24, 2020

Despite the serious injury, which often keeps a player out of action for several weeks, expect Rivers — and the Colts — to be trouble for Pittsburgh. Unlike the Steelers, the Colts have not yet clinched a playoff berth. They need a win in Pittsburgh to clinch a playoff berth with help from a Ravens or Dolphins loss.

Related