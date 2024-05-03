Pittsburgh Steelers decline RB Najee Harris fifth-year option

After being drafted No. 24 overall in the 2021 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, it appears as if former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris’s time in Pittsburgh is coming to a close. The franchise decided to decline the former Pro Bowler’s fifth-year option on his rookie deal which will make Harris a free agent next summer while saving the team nearly $7 million.

As quarterbacks and the passing game continues to dominate the NFL, the value of running backs has dropped quite significantly. With Harris being a former first-round pick, he does have a bit of a price tag that and the Steelers feel as if they will be able to find similar production for a cheaper price. The Steelers also moved off former first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett after just two years as Mike Tomlin and the franchise begins to turn a new page.

Harris has taken some criticism during his time in Pittsburgh, but the fact of the matter is the offensive line play has been at the bottom of the league for the entirety of his tenure. Despite that, he has posted over 4,000 career all-purpose yards, 28 touchdowns and just six fumbles in three years.

The #Steelers are declining the fifth-year option on RB Najee Harris, meaning he will be a FA after this season. Picking up the option would’ve costed $6.79M. Harris has had 1,000+ yards rushing in all three seasons in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/H4ysXFelUX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire