Pittsburgh Steelers cut LS Kameron Canaday
The effects of cut-down day are already being felt across the league, starting with the Pittsburgh Steelers who released long snapper Kameron Canaday.
Cut-down day affects specialists too: The #Steelers are parting ways with long snapper Kameron Canaday, source said.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2021
The Steelers released nine players over the weekend in preparation for final cuts. NFL teams have until tomorrow at 4 p.m. to trim rosters down to 53.