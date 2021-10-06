Pittsburgh Steelers current 2021 offensive depth chart

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
Here is the latest updated Pittsburgh Steelers offensive depth chart.

Quarterbacks

Starter-Ben Roethlisberger

Backup-Mason Rudolph

Third string-Dwayne Haskins

Running backs

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Starter-Najee Harris

Starter-Derek Watt

Backup-Benny Snell Jr.

Third string-Kalen Ballage

Wide receivers

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Starter-JuJu Smith-Schuster

Starter-Chase Claypool

Starter-Diontae Johnso

Backup-James Washington

Backup-Ray-Ray McCloud

Tight end

Starter-Pat Freiermuth

Stater-Eric Ebron

Backup-Zach Gentry

Offensive tackle

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Starter-Dan Moore Jr.

Starter-Chuks Okorafor

Backup-Joe Haeg

Interior offensive line

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Stater-Kendrick Green

Starter-Kevin Dotson

Starter-Trai Turner

Backup-B.J. Finney

Backup-Rashaad Coward

Backup-J.C. Hassenauer

