Pittsburgh Steelers current 2021 offensive depth chart
Here is the latest updated Pittsburgh Steelers offensive depth chart.
Quarterbacks
Starter-Ben Roethlisberger
Backup-Mason Rudolph
Third string-Dwayne Haskins
Running backs
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Starter-Najee Harris
Starter-Derek Watt
Backup-Benny Snell Jr.
Third string-Kalen Ballage
Wide receivers
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Starter-JuJu Smith-Schuster
Starter-Chase Claypool
Starter-Diontae Johnso
Backup-James Washington
Backup-Ray-Ray McCloud
Tight end
Starter-Pat Freiermuth
Stater-Eric Ebron
Backup-Zach Gentry
Offensive tackle
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Starter-Dan Moore Jr.
Starter-Chuks Okorafor
Backup-Joe Haeg
Interior offensive line
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Stater-Kendrick Green
Starter-Kevin Dotson
Starter-Trai Turner
Backup-B.J. Finney
Backup-Rashaad Coward
Backup-J.C. Hassenauer
