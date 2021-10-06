Pittsburgh Steelers current 2021 defensive depth chart

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
Here is the Pittsburgh Steelers current defensive depth chart for Week Five.

Defensive tackle

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Starter-Cam Heyward

Backup-Isaiahh Loudermilk

Defensive end

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Starter-Chris Wormley

Backup-Carlos Davis

Nose tackle

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Starter-Isaiah Buggs

Backup-Henry Mondeaux

Outside linebacker

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Starter-T.J. Watt

Starter-Alex Highsmith

Backup-Melvin Ingram

Third string-Derrek Tuszka

Inside linebacker

Starter-Devin Bush

Starter-Joe Schobert

Backup-Robert Spillane

Backup-Marcus Allen

Third string-Ulysees Gilbert III

Third string-Buddy Johnson

Cornerback

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Starter-Joe Haden

Starter-Cameron Sutton

Backup-James Pierre

Backup-Justin Layne

Third string-Arthur Maulet

Third string-Ahkello Witherspoon

Safeties

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

Starter-Minkah Fitzpatrick

Starter-Terrell Edmunds

Backup-Tre Norwood

Backup-Miles Killebrew

