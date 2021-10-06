Pittsburgh Steelers current 2021 defensive depth chart
Here is the Pittsburgh Steelers current defensive depth chart for Week Five.
Defensive tackle
Starter-Cam Heyward
Backup-Isaiahh Loudermilk
Defensive end
Starter-Chris Wormley
Backup-Carlos Davis
Nose tackle
Starter-Isaiah Buggs
Backup-Henry Mondeaux
Outside linebacker
Starter-T.J. Watt
Starter-Alex Highsmith
Backup-Melvin Ingram
Third string-Derrek Tuszka
Inside linebacker
Starter-Devin Bush
Starter-Joe Schobert
Backup-Robert Spillane
Backup-Marcus Allen
Third string-Ulysees Gilbert III
Third string-Buddy Johnson
Cornerback
Starter-Joe Haden
Starter-Cameron Sutton
Backup-James Pierre
Backup-Justin Layne
Third string-Arthur Maulet
Third string-Ahkello Witherspoon
Safeties
Starter-Minkah Fitzpatrick
Starter-Terrell Edmunds
Backup-Tre Norwood
Backup-Miles Killebrew
