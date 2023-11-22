Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 game

The AFC North is one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, and the two teams at the bottom of it will try to avoid last place when the Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4).

Pittsburgh looked primed to get an easy win against a Deshaun Watson-less Cleveland Browns, but the offense got in its own way again with only 10 points in the loss. It was the same story for the Steelers, and the frustrations are continuing to grow for a team trying to put all the pieces of the puzzle together.

Cincinnati must now adjust to playing the rest of the season without Joe Burrow, not the situation a Bengals team fighting for the playoffs wants to see. With Jake Browning now in charge, can Cincinnati get back on track against a tough defense?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) catches a touchdown pass as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) defends during the third quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Bengals vs. Steelers odds, moneyline, over/under

Spread: Steelers (-1)

Moneyline: Steelers (-115); Bengals (-105)

Over/under: 34.5

NFL Week 12 odds, predictions and picks

Lorenzo Reyes: Bengals 16, Steelers 13

Jake Browning did reasonably well in relief of Joe Burrow, but this Cincinnati offense won’t be near the same level. Still, the Steelers have monumental issues on offense and Kenny Pickett is not a viable starting quarterback. I think this is an excellent candidate for the under. Frankly, that’s the strongest play here.

Tyler Dragon: Steelers 20, Bengals 16

The Steelers relieved offensive coordinator Matt Canada of his duties this week. It’s the Steelers’ first midseason coordinator change since 1941. Will Canada’s firing jumpstart a sputtering Steelers offense? Pittsburgh might not have to score many points against a Joe Burrow-less Bengals squad. Cincinnati’s postseason hopes sank in the Ohio River after Burrow went down with a season-ending wrist injury.

Safid Deen: Bengals 16, Steelers 13

This game will be all about defense. Kenny Pickett and the Steelers offense are struggling mightily. And Bengals backup Jake Browning gets his chance to drive a Ferrari. This game comes down to which quarterback can make a play on third down. Bengals win at home.

Victoria Hernandez: Steelers 23, Bengals 17

Look what happened when the Raiders brought in fresh leadership. After last week's loss, Najee Harris let his frustration be known and hinted that there's team culture issues. Apparently, Mike Tomlin listened. The Steelers will be revved up with a new offensive coordinator while the Bengals will be trying to find a rhythm without Joe Burrow.

Jordan Mendoza: Bengals 15, Steelers 13

This one has the making of being a slugfest with few points scored in between. While it may seem like without Joe Burrow, Cincinnati would be finished, the Bengals still have a ton of weapons that can help Jake Browning. It won't be pretty, and there might not be any touchdowns scored, but Cincinnati gets an inspiring win at home.

