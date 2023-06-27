Pittsburgh Steelers career rushing leaders

After just two seasons in the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is currently No. 5 on the Steelers career rushing list. He hopes to be at the top someday. Here are the Steelers current top five career rushing leaders.

1 - Franco Harris (1972-1983)

The workhorse back of those great Steelers teams of the 1970s, Harris amassed 11,950 rushing yards in 165 career games.

2 - Jerome Bettis (1996-2005)

Bettis spent the bulk of his Hall of Fame career with the Steelers and finished with 10,571 rushing yards in 145 games in Pittsburgh.

3 - Willie Parker (2004-2009)

“Fast Willie” was the lightning to Bettis’ thunder and finished with 5,378 rush yards playing with Bettis.

4 - Le'Veon Bell (2013-2017)

No back in Steelers history had more potential for greatness than Bell but ego cost him a Hall of Fame career. Bell finished with only 5,336 rushing yards and just 65 games.

5 - John Henry Johnson (1960-1965)

Johnson is a forgotten man in Steelers lore because he played before the dynasty was built but as a fullback rushed for 4,381 yards in 67 games.

