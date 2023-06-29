Pittsburgh Steelers career receiving leaders

The Pittsburgh Steelers franchise has historically been known as a physical, run-first team but this doesn’t mean they still don’t have some of the best pass catchers in league history. Here are the Steelers top five leaders in receiving yards of all time.

1 - Hines Ward (1998-2011)

Hines Ward spent his entire career with the Steelers and amassed 12,083 yards on 1,000 receptions.

2 - Antonio Brown (2010-2018)

Antonio Brown had a chance to break every franchise record with the Steelers. He finished with 837 receptions and 11,207 receiving yards.

3 - John Stallworth (1974-1987)

John Stallworth was the more productive of the tandem of him and Lynn Swann with 537 career receptions and 8,723 receiving yards.

4 - Heath Miller (2005-2015)

The greatest tight end in franchise history, Heath Miller has 6,569 receiving yards on 592 catches in his illustrious career.

5 - Louis Lipps (1984-1991)

The forgotten man among Steelers all-time greats. Louis Lipps had more receptions (358) and more receiving yards (6,018) than Lynn Swann.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire