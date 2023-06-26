Here are the current top 5 Pittsburgh Steelers career passing leaders. Kenny Pickett heads into his second NFL season hoping to be mentioned among these players someday.

1 - Ben Roethlisberger, 2004-2021

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ben amassed 64,088 career passing yards in 249 games.

2 - Terry Bradshaw, 1970-1983

(AP Photo/NFL Photos)

Bradshaw won four Super Bowls in six seasons and threw for 27,989 yards in 168 games.

3 - Kordell Stewart, 1995-2002

It’s hard to imagine what Stewart could have done in the proper offense and a full career. Stewart threw for 13,328 yards in 66 games.

4 -Neil O'Donnell, 1991-1995

Despite throwing for 12,867 yards, O’Donnell will always be remembered for the Super Bowl he threw away.

5 - Bubby Brister, 1986-1992

(Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Brister threw for 10,104 yards in 61 games on some pretty bad Steelers teams.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire