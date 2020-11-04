Pittsburgh Steelers buy dinner for Allegheny County vote counters

Allison Koehler


The process of counting votes is an arduous one.

NBC News photographer Paul Rigney, embedded at Pittsburgh’s Allegheny County ballot-counting site, Tweeted that the Steelers bought dinner for the workers on Wednesday.

It has not been revealed which players are behind the kindhearted gesture.

According to the New York Times, officials say they expect most votes will be counted by Friday.

