Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will look to keep the winning momentum going when they return home to host coach Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bills (3-1) aim to earn their fourth win of the season against a Steelers team in the midst of a quarterback transition from Mitchell Trubisky to rookie Kenny Pickett. Will the first-year QB spark some magic for Pittsburgh, or will the Bills continue to stake their claim as a legitimate playoff threat? The game is set to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. from Highmark Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Steelers vs. Bills Week 5 game:

Steelers at Bills odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Bills (-13.5)

Moneyline: Bills (-1000); Steelers (+650)

Over/under: 46.5

More odds, injury info for Steelers vs. Bills

RECRUITING?: Von Miller doing his best to recruit Odell Beckham Jr. to Buffalo Bills

OPINION: Pittsburgh Steelers taking a risk by starting rookie Kenny Pickett against Buffalo Bills

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

Lorenzo Reyes: Bills 27, Steelers 17

This is a huge line that Buffalo is capable of covering, but I do think Kenny Pickett brings a little more life into Pittsburgh’s offense. The key for him will be to limit turnovers. Expect the Steelers staff to help him out and craft a game plan that doesn’t ask him to do too much. Pickett’s rushing ability, I think, keeps this closer than two touchdowns.

Buffalo Bills wider receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) greeted by quarterback Josh Allen (17) after his second quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Safid Deen: Bills 34, Steelers 10

Word of advice to Kenny Pickett in his first career start: Don’t take too much stock in what Josh Allen does on the other side. He’s worked to become one of a kind — and you can, too.

Lance Pugmire: Bills 34, Steelers 17

The week’s widest point spread indicates where this one is going. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is going to need to summon all of his genius to dig out of a 1-4 hole with a rookie quarterback and preserve his career-long streak without a losing season.

Story continues

Jarrett Bell: Bills 30, Steelers 17

Nate Davis: Bills 37, Steelers 17

Tyler Dragon: Bills 31, Steelers 13

POWER RANKINGS: Who moves up to No. 2 behind unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles?

WEEK 5 PREVIEW: Unbeaten Eagles travel to Arizona, Bengals-Ravens battle for first

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills: Game predictions, picks odds