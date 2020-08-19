Pittsburgh Steelers bring in 6’4 Gamecock TE for tryout

Per usual during training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a revolving door of tryouts. A lineman here, a wide receiver there.

On Wednesday, the Steelers brought in Kyle Markway, a 6’4 tight end out of South Carolina. In his final season as a Gamecock, Markway ranked third on the team with 31 receptions for 349 yards and two scores.

What does this mean? In the long term, probably nothing. As common as you and I waking up and going to sleep, it’s just something NFL teams do to evaluate free agents in the offseason.

In the interim, the Steelers need bodies at camp. Steelers tight end Dax Raymond came out of practice on Tuesday with an ankle injury that Tomlin said Wednesday seems to be “short term”.

