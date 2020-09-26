Pittsburgh Steelers: The best defense in the conference, 2nd in league

Ladies and gentlemen, the best defense in the AFC and the second-best in the league belong to your Pittsburgh Steelers.

The defense has continued their 2019 ways and is wreaking havoc so far this season. Through two weeks, the Steelers have allowed 610 total yards per game. The unit is first against the run (133 yards) and second against the pass (477 yards). Their opponents have scored an average of 18.5 points per game.

T.J. Watt, Joe Haden and Cam Heyward have corralled three interceptions. Bud Dupree has a forced fumble, and Mike Hilton has recovered one.

While the Steelers rank second in sacks with 10 (Washington has 11), Watt is tied for the lead in sacks (2.5) with Washington’s rookie defensive end Chase Young. Hilton is right behind him with 2. In the tackles column, the Steelers have 90, led by Devin Bush, Hilton and Vince Williams. Williams leads the league in tackles for loss with six.

Steelers LB @VinnyVidiVici98 leads the NFL with 6 TFLs (3 more than any other player). His 6 TFLs are the most after the first two weeks of a season since J.J. Watt had 7 to open the 2015 campaign…#BertschyBits#HereWeGo — Michael Bertsch (@SteelersPRMike) September 22, 2020





Pittsburgh’s primary pass-rushers, Dupree, Watt, Tuitt and Heyward, have been applying insane pressure to quarterbacks. All four are ranked in the top six of the NFL.

#Steelers have 4 players ranked in the top 6 of total pressures generated: ▪️ Bud Dupree – 14 (T-2nd)

▪️ TJ Watt – 13 (3rd)

▪️ Stephon Tuitt – 12 (T-6th)

▪️ Cameron Heyward – 12 (T-6th) pic.twitter.com/xMZogha2k7 — PFF (@PFF) September 25, 2020





The red zone defense has also been particularly exceptional thus far. In two games, opponents have reached the red zone seven times, with only two touchdowns allowed.

Unfortonately, the secondary has not yet been as strong as last season, primarily due to the uptick in blitz-heavy schemes.

Stats provided by Football Outsiders and Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.

