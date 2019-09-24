Ben Roethlisberger underwent successful elbow surgery, still expected to return for 2020 season

El quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, de los Steelers de Pittsburgh, observa el marcador cerca del final en la derrota ante los Seahawks de Seattle, el domingo 15 de septiembre de 2019, en Pittsburgh. (AP Foto/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ben Roethlisberger underwent successful elbow surgery on Monday in Los Angeles, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and is still expected to be ready to go for the 2020 season.

Ben Roethlisberger had surgery on his right elbow Monday in Los Angeles at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic. Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure in consultation with Steelers Team Physician Jim Bradley, who began his career at there. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2019

The Steelers have not disclosed the exact nature of Roethlisberger’s right elbow injury, though are expected to in the coming days. According to Schefter, however, he did not need Tommy John surgery — something that could have put next season in serious doubt.

“Once Ben returns to Pittsburgh, he immediately will begin working with the Steelers’ medical staff on his rehabilitation, and is expected to make a full recovery and return to the field for the 2020 NFL season,” the Steelers said in a statement, via Schefter.

Roethlisberger injured his elbow in the second half of their game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. The 37-year-old went 8-of-15 for 75 yards before leaving the game.

Pittsburgh has turned to Mason Rudolph in Roethlisberger’s absence, who went 14-of-27 for 174 yards with two touchdowns in the Steelers’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

