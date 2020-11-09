Steelers hopeful Ben Roethlisberger won't miss time after hurting both knees against Cowboys

Despite sustaining injuries to both knees last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers are hopeful that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be ready to go for their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Roethlisberger, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, injured both of his knees during their 24-19 win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Tests on Monday, however, leave the Steelers “optimistic” that their 38-year-old quarterback won’t miss any time.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger sustained injuries to both knees on Sunday, but after tests today, there is cautious optimism that he’ll be healthy enough to play vs the #Bengals. While both knees got trapped, his feet not being stuck in the turf saved him from major injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2020

Roethlisberger briefly left win vs. Cowboys

Roethlisberger briefly left their win against the Cowboys on Sunday with a knee injury in the first half.

Roethlisberger was seen grabbing his left knee in pain after taking a hit from two Cowboys defenders and having both of his knees trapped on the ground just before halftime. He stayed in the game immediately after the hit, and even threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to James Washington.

He left the game after that play, however, and went straight to the locker room. Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph finished out the quarter before Roethlisberger returned in the second half to lead Pittsburgh to a tight 24-19 comeback win.

Roethlisberger finished 29 of 42 for 306 yards with three touchdowns. He’s racked up 1,934 yards and thrown 18 touchdowns so far this season, his 17th in the league, while leading Pittsburgh to the league’s only undefeated record.

Though things can change between now and Sunday, Roethlisberger’s knees appear to be just fine.

Ben Roethlisberger sustained minor injuries to both of his knees in their win against the Cowboys on Sunday. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: