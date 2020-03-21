Ben Roethlisberger is already sporting a quarantine beard, and fans had plenty of jokes

Ryan YoungWriter
Yahoo Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger appeared in a video on the team’s official Twitter account with his family on Friday night asking fans to stay at home and practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video was well done and had a very important message, as officials have asked people to stay home to help curb the spread of the coronavirus — which has sickened more than 261,000 people worldwide and more than 17,600 in the United States as of Friday night, according to the New York Times. Roethlisberger even went around the table with his wife and young children to provide ideas of what can be done inside. 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

His message, though, seemed to be lost on most — if not all — Twitter users. They were much more focused on his beard.

The 38-year-old was sporting a massive, unkempt beard that looked like he’d been in quarantine for much longer than just a few days. 

Naturally, people had plenty to say about it.

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next