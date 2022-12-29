Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup

Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) are looking to avoid a losing season in 2022 and could require a tough win over John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens (10-5) to do so.

Which one of these longtime AFC North rivals will come away with a victory in this Week 17 battle? Steelers QB Kenny Pickett has found some rhythm with the offense as of late and hopes to continue the momentum on the road in prime time. The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Steelers vs. Ravens Week 17 game:

Steelers at Ravens odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Ravens (-2.5)

Moneyline: Ravens (-150); Steelers (+125)

Over/under: 36

More odds, injury info for Steelers vs. Ravens

Lorenzo Reyes: Ravens 22, Steelers 20

Of course, this will all depend on the availability of Lamar Jackson, but it may not be a bad move to wait until Jackson’s official designation is announced. In any case, the Steelers have won four of five and have covered four of five, so I think Pittsburgh keeps this one close. In that case, waiting for the line to jump if Jackson is announced as the starter could offer a little more cushion.

Safid Deen: Steelers 23, Ravens 20

It feels like the passing of Steelers great Franco Harris gives Pittsburgh a little more to play for in this final stretch. Baltimore has a playoff seed already locked up, but won’t be able to hang onto the highest wildcard seed or keep pace with the Bengals in the AFC North.

Richard Morin: Steelers 24, Ravens 24

Baltimore knows it will be playing postseason football this year, but it's the Steelers with something to play for here. Mike Tomlin will do everything in his power to ensure Pittsburgh doesn't finish with a losing record. This one ends in a tie.

