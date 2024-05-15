Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens to play Christmas games

(WHTM) – The NFL announced that the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will both be playing 2024 Christmas games.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chief and the Baltimore Ravens will take on the Houston Texans on December 25th. It will be an away game for the Ravens and a home game for the Steelers.

The games will be streamed on Netflix. The collaboration between Netflix and the NFL was announced in an X post by Netflix earlier this morning.

The Steelers completed the 2023-24 regular season with a 10-7 record, coming in third in the AFC North. They lost in the Wild Card game to the Buffalo Bills 31-17 to end their season.

The Ravens finished the 2023-24 campaign with a 13-4 regular season record, clinching the AFC North Division title. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was named MVP, his second nod, after throwing for a career-high 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns.

The full schedules for both teams will be announced tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

