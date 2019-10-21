Report: Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo arrested, charged with assault during bye week

Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was arrested early Sunday morning after an alleged incident involving his girlfriend. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was arrested early on Sunday morning in southern Pennsylvania, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Steelers, following a 24-17 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, were on their bye week.

Chickillo was charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment, per the report. The details surrounding the alleged incident are unclear.

The 26-year-old was arraigned before 8 a.m. on Sunday and released on bond, per the report. He is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing later this month.

“We are aware of an incident involving Anthony Chickillo last night and are still gathering information,” a Steelers spokesman said in a statement, via the Post-Gazette. “Until we have further details we will not provide any further comments.”

Chickillo is in his fifth season in the league after the Steelers selected him in the sixth round of the 2015 draft. The former Miami standout signed a two-year, $8 million contract before the season. He has played in only three games this year as he was dealing with a foot injury. He has just one tackle and 0.5 sacks this season — which he recorded last week by taking down Philip Rivers.

