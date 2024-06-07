Pittsburgh Steelers announce training camp schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the team’s 2024 training camp schedule.

The Steelers will hold training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. It will be the 57th year the team has held training camp there.

The full schedule is below:

Wed. July 24 All players report

Thur. July 25 10:30a.m. (Open to Public)

Fri. July 26 10:30a.m. (Open to Public)

Sat. July 27 1:55 p.m. (Open to Public)

Sun. July 28 1:55 p.m. (Open to Public)

Mon. July 29 Players Day Off (No Practice)

Tues. July 30 10:30 a.m. (Open to Public)

Wed. July 31 10:30 a.m. (Open to Public)

Thur. Aug. 1 10:30 a.m. (Open to Public)

Fri. Aug. 2 7 p.m. (Latrobe Memorial Stadium)

Sat. Aug. 3 1:55 p.m. (Open to Public)

Sun. Aug. 4 1:55 p.m. (Open to Public)

Mon. Aug. 5 Players Day Off (No Practice)

Tues. Aug. 6 10:30 a.m. (Open to Public)

Wed. Aug. 7 10:30 a.m. (Open to Public)

Thur. Aug. 8 10:30 a.m. (Open to Public)

Fri. Aug. 9 Preseason Game vs. Houston (7 p.m.)

Sat. Aug. 10 Players Day Off (No Practice)

Sun. Aug. 11 2:55 p.m. (Open to Public)

Mon. Aug. 12 10:30 a.m. (Open to Public)

Tues. Aug. 13 Players Day Off (No Practice)

Wed. Aug. 14 10:30 a.m. (Open to Public)

Thur. Aug. 15 Practice Not Open to Public (break camp)

Notable practices include the team’s first open practice on July 25, the first padded practice on July 30, the annual night practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium on Aug. 2 and the final practice that is open to the public on Aug. 14.

Admission to open practices is free, but attendees must have a mobile ticket. Season ticket holders have early access to tickets, which will be made available to everyone on June 25.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit www.steelers.com/training-camp.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Use of force expert weighs in on deadly Brentwood officer-involved shooting Canon-McMillan senior badly burned in house fire defies odds, walks at graduation Historic Pittsburgh church demolished after more than a century VIDEO: Local veteran sits down with Channel 11 on 80th anniversary of D-Day DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts