The Pittsburgh Steelers acquire a former Wisconsin linebacker from the Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded for former Wisconsin linebacker Joe Schobert, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The move unites Schobert with former Badger T.J. Watt, Derek Watt, and Isaiahh Loudermilk in Pittsburgh, making the Steelers the most Badger-heavy NFL team.

The #Jaguars have agreed to trade veteran LB Joe Schobert to the #Steelers, source said. First on the story: @meganschobert, who probably has pretty good sources herself. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 12, 2021

According to Ian Rapoport, the deal is for a late-round pick in what appears to be a salary move for the Jaguars. For the Steelers, though, the move fills a big need at inside linebacker.

Schobert is entering his sixth NFL season. He excelled during his first four years in Cleveland, making one Pro Bowl and totalling 408 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss, 19 quarterback hits, 8.5 sacks, 7 forced fumbles and 6 interceptions.

Then, last year in Jacksonville Schobert started all 16 games and had one of his best years as a pro—finishing the season with 141 tackles, 6 tackles-for-loss, 6 quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 3 interceptions.

If you choose your NFL rooting interest based on where Wisconsin products play, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now the leaders of the pack.

