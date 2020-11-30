Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 biggest threats to a perfect season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a ginormous target on their back. As the only unbeaten team in the NFL, opponents are licking their chops to be the first to knock the Steelers off.

Of the six remaining teams, here are the four that will pose the biggest threats.

Indianapolis Colts | Week 16

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

In the tight AFC South, the Colts will be fighting through Week 17 for divisional supremacy over the first-place Tennessee Titans. Though the Steelers have the Colts number -- they haven't lost to Indy since 2008 -- half of those six games have been won by three points or less. Only the unstoppable Derrick Henry has been able to give the Colts run defense headaches, so this game will come down to the effectiveness of Ben Roethlisberger and young money crew 2.0.

Washington Football Team | Week 13

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Next week, Pittsburgh welcomes the Washington Football Team coming off a two-game win streak. As with the Colts, the concern isn't so much about their offense as the defense. They're allowing the fourth-fewest yards per game at 309.5 -- a mere 194 of those are through the air.

Buffalo Bills | Week 14

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle

The Steelers defense did a not-so-great job containing Lamar Jackson in Week 12, so they'll need to step it up in two weeks against the Bills' Josh Allen. He's rushed for 312 yards and six touchdowns. Athletically, he's no Lamar, but Josh will keep Pittsburgh on its toes.

Cleveland Browns | Week 17

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh manhandled Cleveland in Week 6, and I would expect the same in the season's final game. Except that it's the season's final game. Whether Steelers starters will be sitting depends on whether or not they've clinched the top seed in the AFC, which could come down to the wire with the Kansas City Chiefs hot on their heels. The Browns can be a threat only if Big Ben, T.J. Watt, and other key starters don't play.

1

1