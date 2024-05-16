Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 schedule announced
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 schedule was released on Wednesday, May 15.
The full Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 schedule is as follows:
Week 1: Sept. 8 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 2: Sept. 15 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 3: Sept. 22 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 4: Sept. 29 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 5: Oct. 6 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET
Week 6: Oct. 13 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET
Week 7: Oct. 20 vs. New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. ET
Week 8: Oct. 28 vs. New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: Nov. 10 at Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 11: Nov. 17 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 12: Nov. 21 at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET
Week 13: Dec. 1 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 14: Dec. 8 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 15: Dec. 15 at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 16: Dec. 21 at Baltimore Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET
Week 17: Dec. 25 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 18: TBD vs Cincinnati Bengals
The Steelers completed the 2023-24 regular season with a 10-7 record, coming in third in the AFC North. They lost in the Wild Card game to the Buffalo Bills 31-17 to end their season.
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.