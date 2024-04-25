Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 NFL Draft tracker

(WHTM) – The 2024 NFL Draft is here, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have seven draft picks with their highest being No. 20 overall in Round 1.

Last season the Steelers finished 10-7, coming in third in the North Division. They lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card game to cap off the season.

The Steelers took care of their quarterback, linebacker and safety issues in free agency. Pittsburgh also traded former starting quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, signed former Bronco and Seahawk Russell Wilson, and traded for Chicago Bears’ QB Justin Fields.

The Steelers also signed linebacker Patrick Queen from the Baltimore Ravens and traded wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for cornerback Donte Jackson.

The Steelers have gaps at offensive line, cornerback and wide receiver to be filled heading into the draft. ESPN lists their top three needs as a center, offensive tackle and wide receiver.

These are the Pittsburgh Steelers picks heading into the 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 1: No. 20 overall

Round 2: No. 51

Round 3: No. 84

Round 3: No. 98 (via Philadelphia)

Round 4: No. 119

Round 6: No. 178 (via Arizona through Carolina)

Round 6: No. 195

These are the players the Pittsburgh Steelers selected in the 2024 NFL Draft:

1st round –

This list will be updated as the draft continues.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.