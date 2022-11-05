Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 midseason awards

The Pittsburgh Steelers hit their bye week at the midweek of the season so we decided it give out some awards. The season has been a disappointment as the team sits at 2-6 and at times can’t even stay out of its own way. Be sure to let us know in the comments what players have been the best.

Team MVP-LB T.J. Watt

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

All you have to do is look at how the Steelers defense played without outside linebacker T.J. Watt in the seven games he missed to understand he is the most valuable player on this roster and the most irreplaceable.

Offensive Player of the Year-WR George Pickens

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The rookie sensation has been the most dynamic and highlight-worthy player on an anemic offense. Pickens is set to assume a much heavier workload in the second half of the season and should continue to improve his all-around game.

Defenisve Player of the Year-S Minkah Fitzpatrick

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

In seven games, Minkah Fitzpatrick has been a star. He has 37 total tackles, three interceptions to lead the team and six passes defended. Fitzpatrick has asserted himself in the big-play department after leading the team in tackles last season.

Rookie of the Year-WR George Pickens

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Pickens makes the cut again as the team’s best rookie. It would be great if we could have put quarterback Kenny Pickett here but Pickett has been too hit or miss. Running back Jaylen Warren might get some consideration at the end of the season if he sees more carries but through eight games the best rookie has been Pickens.

Coach of the Year-Linebackers coach Brian Flores

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Steelers coaches have taken some heavy criticism this season and rightfully so. But the work Brian Flores has done with the linebackers has really shown up. Alex Highsmith, Myles Jacks and even Devin Bush have played well with Highsmith leading the team in sacks and Jack leading the team in tackles.

