Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL draft slots finalized

With the 2021 NFL draft just around the corner, the league released the complete round-by-round order on Friday.

The Steelers have a total of eight picks, including a fourth-round compensatory pick for the loss of Javon Hargrave.

Steelers 2021 NFL draft picks:

First round

24th overall

Second round

55th overall, 23rd in round

Third round

87th overall (24th in round)

Fourth round

128th overall (23rd in round)

140th comp pick (35th in round – for Javon Hargrave)

Fifth round

Pick traded to Baltimore for defensive tackle Chris Wormley

Sixth round

216th overall (32nd in round – from Tampa Bay via Jerald Hawkins trade)

Seventh round

245th pick overall (18th in round – from Miami via Minkah Fitzpatrick trade)

254th overall (27th in round – from Baltimore via Chris Wormley trade)

The draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, OH.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are on track to be awarded four compensatory picks in 2022, including two in the sixth round.

