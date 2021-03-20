Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL draft slots finalized
With the 2021 NFL draft just around the corner, the league released the complete round-by-round order on Friday.
The Steelers have a total of eight picks, including a fourth-round compensatory pick for the loss of Javon Hargrave.
Steelers 2021 NFL draft picks:
First round
24th overall
Second round
55th overall, 23rd in round
Third round
87th overall (24th in round)
Fourth round
128th overall (23rd in round)
140th comp pick (35th in round – for Javon Hargrave)
Fifth round
Pick traded to Baltimore for defensive tackle Chris Wormley
Sixth round
216th overall (32nd in round – from Tampa Bay via Jerald Hawkins trade)
Seventh round
245th pick overall (18th in round – from Miami via Minkah Fitzpatrick trade)
254th overall (27th in round – from Baltimore via Chris Wormley trade)
The draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, OH.
Meanwhile, the Steelers are on track to be awarded four compensatory picks in 2022, including two in the sixth round.
