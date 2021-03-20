Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL draft slots finalized

Allison Koehler
·1 min read
With the 2021 NFL draft just around the corner, the league released the complete round-by-round order on Friday.

The Steelers have a total of eight picks, including a fourth-round compensatory pick for the loss of Javon Hargrave.

Steelers 2021 NFL draft picks:

First round

  • 24th overall

Second round

  • 55th overall, 23rd in round

Third round

  • 87th overall (24th in round)

Fourth round

Fifth round

Sixth round

  • 216th overall (32nd in round – from Tampa Bay via Jerald Hawkins trade)

Seventh round

  • 245th pick overall (18th in round – from Miami via Minkah Fitzpatrick trade)

  • 254th overall (27th in round – from Baltimore via Chris Wormley trade)

The draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, OH.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are on track to be awarded four compensatory picks in 2022, including two in the sixth round.

