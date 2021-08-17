Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 cuts tracker

Each of the next three Tuesdays will be cutdown days for the Pittsburgh Steelers. On August 17, the team must trim five guys to get to 85, then on August 24, they cut five more getting to 80, and, finally, on the third Tuesday, August 31, all teams must go from 80 all the way down to 53 to start the regular season.

Keep up on all the Steelers cuts right here.

WR Isaiah McKoy

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

OT Brandon Walton

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

PK Sam Sloman

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

DT Abdullah Anderson

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

DB Stephen Denmark

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

