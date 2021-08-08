Steelers great Troy Polamalu makes it to Hall of Fame induction after late COVID-19 bout

Troy Polamalu made it to Canton just in time.

The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers star was able to attend his induction ceremony into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in person on Saturday night, just eight days after he announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 .

Polamalu announced on July 30 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, but that he and his family were all doing well. Naturally, that put his status for the Hall of Fame weekend in doubt.

Polamalu ended up missing both the Hall of Fame game between the Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night and the Gold Jacket ceremony on Friday. He was cleared to attend the event after recovering from his bout with the coronavirus on Saturday, which allowed him to participate in the Hall of Fame parade and give his speech.

"This is our culture. @steelers culture." @tpolamalu wore the Black and Gold with pride 💪



📺: #PFHOF20 Enshrinement on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/OqkZCMKRoB — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 8, 2021

Polamalu spent all 12 of his seasons in the league with the Steelers, who took him No. 16 overall in the 2003 draft. He finished his career after the 2014 season with 783 tackles, 32 interceptions and 14 forced fumbles while earning eight Pro Bowl nods and winning two Super Bowls.

Polamalu was one of three Steelers being inducted as part of the 2020 class, along with coach Bill Cowher and Donnie Shell. The 2021 class will be inducted on Sunday.

Troy Polamalu tested positive for the coronavirus just eight days ago, which put his status for the Hall of Fame ceremony in doubt. (Ron Schwane-Pool/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: