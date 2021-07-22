Pittsburgh Steeler T.J. Watt answers rapid-fire questions about his brothers

Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker T.J. Watt sat down with USA TODAY’s Randy Buffington to answer rapid-fire questions about all three of the Watt brothers.

T.J., J.J., and Derek Watt all play in the NFL and are self-described as very competitive.

Buffington started the questions with, “Which brother is the most kind?”

“I'd say Derek is pretty kind and very respectful and very knowledgeable about what everybody wants and needs,” says Watt. “I'd give him that one.”

When asked which brother is a mama’s boy he didn't waste any time and shot back with, “J.J.. For sure.”

Watt replied, “Me, of course.” when Buffington asked him who the best football player is.

(We’re waiting for a rebuttal from his brothers on that one.)

T.J., Derek, and J.J. Watt converse on the football field during a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans.

Watt presented the defensive football players of the year award for the local and state USA TODAY High School Sports Awards. To watch the national show on August 5th, visit: sportsawards.usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pittsburgh Steeler T.J. Watt answers questions about his brothers