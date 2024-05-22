Pittsburgh selected to host 2026 NFL Draft

Pittsburgh will host the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten confirmed to Channel 11 that the city was awarded the 2026 NFL Draft.

I can confirm the reports Pittsburgh has been awarded the 2026 NFL Draft — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) May 22, 2024

The NFL decided where the draft would be held in 2026 during the Spring League Meeting in Nashville.

Ahead of this announcement, Channel 11 spoke with city officials to find out what the draft would look like, including where the stage and other activities would be. Their vision has Downtown as the central backdrop of the main stage that would be placed on the North Shore near Acrisure Stadium.

The full layout has not yet been revealed, but it’s expected to include Downtown, Point State Park, the Central Business District and the Strip District ancillary events, along with Acrisure Stadium and the North Shore.

The officials also think the weekend-long event that could bring upwards of 300,000 people to the city will be a major economic boost.

The process for Pittsburgh to secure rights to host the draft years ago, with the Steelers having ongoing conversations with the NFL about bringing a “mega football event” to the city.

Back in November, the Steelers expressed their interest in hosting an upcoming draft.

“We believe our city will be an excellent host to showcase the great history that connects Western Pennsylvania to the early roots of professional football and the evolution of the game through the decades,” Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten said at the time.

Even at that point, NFL officials said Pittsburgh was attractive for several reasons.

“Obviously, the Rooney family, the Steelers organization, the passionate fan base throughout the NFL level, but also the collegiate level. Other fan bases could drive into the city. It’s easily accessible by planes, as well. Also, local government and community corporate support certainly is another big factor perceived by the league office as it looks at potential sites,” NFL spokesman Kevin McCarthy said.

Part of what made Pittsburgh so appealing to the NFL as a host city is its location.

“We’re within a half a day drive of 11 NFL markets, as well as over 30 NCAA division one schools that also have football programs,” VISITPittsburgh CEO Jerad Bacher said.

Then, in early 2024, Pittsburgh and the Steelers officially submitted their bid to host the 2026 or 2027 draft and approved the use of facilities if the bid were to be approved. In order to submit this bid, they had to get various levels of government and local businesses on board.

Then, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey along with members of the host committee went to Detroit during the 2024 NFL Draft to see what it takes to host an event that turns a city into the epicenter of the sports and entertainment for a weekend.

“We’re really excited about the potential to host the draft here. The first game in pro football history was here. The first draft was here. It’s time to bring it back home to Pittsburgh,’ Maria Montano, the Mayor’s Communication Director, told Channel 11.

The team even had an important political ally in their corner in Gov. Josh Shapiro, who repeatedly expressed his support for Pittsburgh to host the draft. Back in March, he sent a letter to Goodell, highlighting the state’s expected economic activity in the coming years, historic connection to professional football, ties to NFL legends and cultural attractions throughout Pittsburgh.

In a recent interview with Channel 11, Shapiro expressed just how hard he’s been trying to make a case for Pittsburgh.

“I’ve been twisting the arm of Commissioner Goodell of the NFL. I won’t get into our private conversations but suffice to say I’ve been pretty aggressive in making the case for Pittsburgh,” Shapiro said.

The last time the city hosted an NFL Draft was in 1947. The last time the draft was held in Pennsylvania was when the Philadelphia Eagles hosted it in 2017.

Green Bay and the Packers are hosting the 2025 NFL Draft.

