Pittsburgh Riverhounds looking for name for new women’s soccer team

The new women’s soccer team coming to Pittsburgh next year is looking for a name.

From now until June 21, fans can submit a team name for the USL women’s team.

USL Women’s soccer is coming to Pittsburgh in 2025, and we need your help naming the team!🎉🤩 ⁰ ⁰From now until June 21, you can submit your team name (one submission per person), along with your name, email, and phone number. We’ll then choose five of the best names, and… pic.twitter.com/gMlzNbV1wL — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (@RiverhoundsSC) May 29, 2024

Five of the best names will be selected and fans can vote on their favorite one.

The person who submitted the winning name will receive a grand prize of two season tickets to the inaugural season, a customized women’s team jersey and a bag full of merchandise and swag.

If more than one person submitted the name, the drawing winner will be randomly chosen from the pool of people who submitted it.

Submit a name by clicking here.

