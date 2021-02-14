Pittsburgh restaurant chain offers up name to J.J. Watt

Do you get the feeling the people of Pittsburgh really want to see J.J. Watt join his brothers with the Pittsburgh Steelers? Even before Watt was released by the Houston Texans, fans were hoping he could find his way to the Steelers to join younger brothers T.J. and Derek.

Now Primanti Bros., an iconic Pittsburgh restaurant chain has stepped things up. They put out the tweet above indicating they would change the name of their restaurants from Primanit Bros. to Watt Bros. if the eldest Watt signed with the Steelers.

Make no mistake, Watt is still an elite player. And given the changing coming for the Steelers, adding a guy who can get after the quarterback the way he can would be welcome. However, given the Steelers salary cap situation, it feels like everyone might be overreacting to all of this Watt mania just a bit.

