Pittsburgh resident wins Cleveland Marathon, proposes to girlfriend at finish line

Pittsburgh’s Will Loevner had more than one reason to celebrate after winning the Cleveland Marathon on Sunday.

Loevner dropped to one knee after crossing the finish line and proposed to his girlfriend, Emma. She said “Yes.”

It was Loevner’s second win in two years. He beat his time last year by 12 seconds.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

1 man dead, another man injured after minivan, motorcycle crash in North Versailless Helicopter carrying Iran’s president crashes; ‘No sign of life,’ state news agency says Family’s beloved miniature horse dies after being attacked by 2 dogs VIDEO: Same-sex marriage legalization marks 10 years in PA, local lawmaker works to remove threats DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts