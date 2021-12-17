Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett to skip Peach Bowl match-up vs. Michigan State football
Michigan State football will be missing one of the best players in the country in the Peach Bowl as Kenneth Walker III announced on Thursday that he will be skipping the game to begin his NFL draft preparations, and their opponent will be in a similar situation, as Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett revealed on Thursday that he will be following suit.
Pickett was a Heisman finalist and many Spartan fans were excited to get a chance to watch him, while others were terrified to watch him go against MSU’s shaky pass defense.
Forever a Pitt Man #H2P pic.twitter.com/fq0Sw06dIa
— Kenny Pickett (@kennypickett10) December 17, 2021
