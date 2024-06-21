Pittsburgh Pirates to wear Sheetz patch as part of multi-year deal

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ uniforms will now feature a Sheetz logo patch as part of a multi-year deal between the organization and the convenience store chain.

Starting Friday, June 21, the logo will be featured on the sleeves of the home and away jerseys.

The partnership will include marketing collaborations, including ballpark signs and social and digital content.

“The city of Pittsburgh has been an essential part of the growth of Sheetz for more than 40 years,” said Sheetz President/CEO Travis Sheetz. “We are so excited to take our partnership with the Pirates to the next level with this new jersey patch. Like the Pirates, we are dedicated to giving back to our communities and providing great experiences for our customers in Western Pennsylvania and beyond. That is why this partnership makes perfect sense.”

Community engagement will be a part of the partnership. The organizations are both committed to supporting local youth teams and nonprofit organizations, the Pirates said in a press release. Sheetz supports over 25 youth baseball and softball teams in Allegheny and surrounding counties.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Sheetz and the Sheetz family,” said Bob Nutting, Pirates chairman. “Like the Pirates, Sheetz is an iconic local brand that is a part of everyday life in Pittsburgh and throughout the Western Pennsylvania region. Sheetz is a family-owned company that shares in our strong commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of others in our community. Sheetz is the perfect partner to be featured on our first-ever jersey patch.”

