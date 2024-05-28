Pittsburgh Pirates sponsoring blood drives; donors get 2 free home game tickets

The Pittsburgh Pirates are sponsoring blood drives that reward donors with free home game tickets.

The blood drives will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, May 28-30, in the PNC Park Press Conference Room.

Donors who give blood will receive a voucher redeemable for two tickets to a Pirate’s home game, valid Tuesday through Thursday, during the 2024 season.

Over the past 28 years, these summer blood drives have collected over 15,500 donations, with each donation potentially saving up to three lives.

“This longstanding partnership with the Pirates is vital to maintaining our area’s blood supply. Without this support, meeting the needs of local hospitals during the busy summer months would be a challenge. The community blood supply often drops to critical levels due to vacations and summer activities, making it even more crucial to donate blood,” Vitalant Regional Director of Donor Recruitment Kathy Ryan said.

The PNC Park Press Conference Room entrance is on W. General Robinson Street between Mazeroski Way and Federal Street. Free parking in Red Lot 5A is available for donors.

Schedule an appointment by visiting vitalant.org/pirates or call 877-25-VITAL (84825).

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

$34M project to replace old water mains in Pittsburgh will shut down busy road for more than a year After several area bear sightings, Pa. Game Commission offers tips for community members ‘We need him to come back’: Pittsburgh police, community looking for missing 24-year-old VIDEO:‘He worked harder than anybody’: Youth baseball coach remembers teen killed while riding bike home DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts