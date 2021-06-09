Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes loses home run for failing to touch first base

Every once in a while, even major leaguers will overlook the most basic elements of the game. Like ... hit the ball, run to first base.

The Pittsburgh Pirates had a home run taken off the board during their game Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of that simple mistake.

In the bottom of the first inning, third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes launched a high fly ball down the right field line that hit the foul pole. Like everyone else in the ballpark, Hayes wasn't sure if the ball would stay fair. But as he watched it in flight and started to make his turn toward second base, he veered slightly off course and missed the first base bag.

Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a home run off Walker Buehler, but the Dodgers challenged it and Hayes was called out for never touching first base@FarmToFame_ pic.twitter.com/KhWVPViM10 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 9, 2021

The Dodgers quickly asked for a replay challenge and after further review, Hayes was rightfully called out.

Hayes missed two months with a wrist injury earlier this season and just returned to action last Thursday. He entered the game hitting .348 in 23 at-bats with two home runs, but missing out on that third homer might haunt him for a while.

But wait there's more ...

Not to be outdone, Kansas City Royals prospect Bobby Witt Jr. was having a night to remember for the Class AA Northwest Arkansas Naturals, hitting his second home run of the night against the Frisco (Texas) Roughriders.

But as he rounded the bases, Witt -- the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft -- somehow didn't touch home plate.

Bobby Witt Jr. thought he touched 'em all for his second homer of the game.



But he didn't touch home. pic.twitter.com/ve4hmgx7em — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 9, 2021

At least in Witt's case, he still got credit for a triple -- even if he was called out at home on the appeal.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes misses first base, loses home run