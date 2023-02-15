Pittsburgh is the perfect landing spot for Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

If reports are to be believed, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is looking for a lateral move to another team so he can prove himself in an attempt to land a head coaching job in the future. If Bieniemy wants an opportunity with a team where he can make his mark, there is no better situation than with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers have floundered the last two seasons with Matt Canada as the offensive coordinator. The Steelers offense is loaded with talented young skill players who could really benefit from the innovation and football mind of Bieniemy.

Bieniemy has had to operate in the shadow of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid but in Pittsburgh, the offense would be all his. This Steelers team almost snuck into the playoffs last season despite all the struggles and how much Canada limited this group. There would be no limits to what this group could do if given the opportunity with Bieniemy in charge.

If the Steelers don’t feel like they can just do that to Canada it would be easy to put Bieniemy in a role similar to how they had Brian Flores last season with the defense. Let us know in the comments if the Steelers should try to add Beiniemy to the coaching staff.

From my sources Eric Bieniemy has told those close to him that he is looking to move on from The Kansas City Chiefs to a lateral movement OC position to make a name for himself. Thought? pic.twitter.com/k8pS61SLay — Blake Anthony (@BlakeAnthony49) February 14, 2023

