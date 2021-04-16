Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Game Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Watch the Game Highlights from Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 04/15/2021
Watch the Game Highlights from Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 04/15/2021
Tom Brady sent a heartfelt message to his favorite receiver, Julian Edelman.
Cuban's Mavericks are in seventh place in the West, leaving them vulnerable to the play-in games.
Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 04/14/2021
The most compelling storylines. The key newcomers. The can't-miss games. We cover it all right here.
No one is nearly as excited as the announcer.
He just turned 24 this February, and with a core under the age of 27, this isn’t the end of the story for the Nuggets. The momentum has stopped for now, but there’s always another way to the cup.
NEW YORK (AP) LaMarcus Aldridge retired from the NBA on Thursday after saying he experienced an irregular heartbeat during his final game with the Brooklyn Nets. Aldridge, 35, posted a statement on social media saying the heart concerns he had during and after Brooklyn's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday were one of the ''scariest things'' he's experienced. Aldridge, who was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome - an abnormality that can cause a rapid heartbeat - as a rookie in 2007, said he feels better now after getting it checked out but nevertheless decided to end his 15-year career.
DETROIT (AP) Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard both spoke highly of their time in Detroit. Small consolation for the Pistons after those two led the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers to a remarkable victory in Motown. Jackson sank a jumper with 2.3 seconds left against his former team, giving the Clippers their seventh straight victory, 100-98 over Detroit on Wednesday night.
Johnson brings seven NASCAR championships to Chip Ganassi Racing for a career reset at 45 years old. Although he always wanted to be an IndyCar driver, his opportunities came in stock cars until Johnson was able to call his own shots.
Dreams of the underdog Denver Nuggets winning the franchise's first-ever NBA championship this season were dashed in the instance of rising star Jamal Murray's torn left ACL late Monday night.
Jamal Murray's injury rightly has all the headlines. Here's Nick Whalen with the fantasy fallout and more.
The Cubs catcher may have said too much in a postgame interview.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Clint Capela added 19 points and 21 rebounds, and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Toronto Raptors 107-103 on Tuesday night for their seventh win in eight games. ''Our depth is something we talked about when the season started, and now it's really showing,'' said Kevin Huerter, who scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half for Atlanta. Brandon Goodwin added 18 points for the Hawks, who were missing seven injured players including Trae Young, who has sat out two games with a left calf contusion after a 42-point, nine-assist performance against Chicago on Friday night.
Eight former Masters champions played at Augusta National last week, and now must transition to the Champions Tour at the Chubb Classic.
Nikola Vucevic (Chicago Bulls) with a buzzer beater vs the Orlando Magic, 04/14/2021
Coming off his runner-up showing at the Masters, Will Zalatoris got right back on the saddle Thursday and shot 68 at the RBC Heritage.
During his post-practice Zoom call with reporters Thursday, Saban was asked about the new policy and whether it will affect how he goes about building future teams. “We have thought about a strategy that we're going to use,” Saban said. In the past, Saban hasn’t typically relied on transfers to strengthen his roster.
The return of Vince Williams is huge for the Steelers defense.
Thanks for the memories, LA!
In most cases, mid-April is too soon to be thinking trade. Not in this case. By Corey Seidman