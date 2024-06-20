Pittsburgh Penguins re-sign goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to 2-year contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year deal.

The contract, which runs through the 2025-26 season, carries an average annual value of $2.5 million.

Nedeljkovic, 28, played in 38 games for the Penguins this past season and went 18-7-7 with a 2.97 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and one shutout. He also became the 11th goaltender in Penguins history to record a point streak of 10-plus games, the team said.

Nedeljkovic played parts of seven seasons in the NHL split between Pittsburgh, Carolina and Detroit.

>> Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic named to Team USA for IIHF World Championship

In 2020-21, the netminder was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team, and was a finalist for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the league’s top rookie.

The goaltender won the Calder Cup Championship with Charlotte in 2019, and he was named to the AHL’s First All-Star Team that same year. Nedeljkovic is the only goaltender in AHL history to score two career goals, with the second coming last season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the team said.

After this season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Nedeljkovic represented Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Championship.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘He was a really loving guy’: Friends remember bicyclist killed by live wires in North Park 2 homes damaged by bullets during incident in McCandless; 1 person in custody Peters Township home destroyed in possible electrical outlet fire VIDEO: Rochester riverfront undergoing revamp DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts