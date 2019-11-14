Evgeni Malkin on performing without Sidney Crosby: 'I need to be fire'

Due to a nagging sports hernia, Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby is out indefinitely and because of this, teammate Evgeni Malkin is looking to get going on a hot streak.

When asked about how he will personally try to keep this team within reach of the playoffs, the Russian centre had a quote that required some context.

An alarm started going off as we were talking to Evgeni Malkin about stepping up without Sidney Crosby.



"I need to be fire," he said with a laugh. "I will be fire."



Geno =🔥🔥🔥



-MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) November 14, 2019

In the middle of a scrum before the Penguins face the New Jersey Devils in the Garden State tomorrow, the sound of alarms started to fill the air.

Malkin demonstrated some quick thinking as soon as the alarms began to go off.

The Penguins are currently in a bind. They were without Malkin to begin the year due to another injury and now their other star centre will be out for a significant amount of time. The team has had both in the lineup for just six of their 18 games played this season.

With a record of 10-6-2, Pittsburgh is sitting cozy in the first wild card spot for now, but there are five teams below them that are within four points or less.

Malkin has two goals and seven points through seven games this season.

