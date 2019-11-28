Penguins complete insane comeback win against Canucks

The Pittsburgh Penguins scored six goals in the third period. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

At 6-3 with just under 15 minutes left in the game, all hope appeared to be lost for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Vancouver Canucks at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday night.

But due to the efforts of several of their players, they were able to power their way back quickly and win in regulation by a score of 8-6.

Highlighted by five-point nights coming from forwards Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guentzel, the Penguins quickly romped their way through the Canucks late in this game.

Life comes at you fast pic.twitter.com/PuQKoAwixK — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) November 28, 2019

At first glance, the game was being completely run by the Penguins. The Canucks did not have a shot on goal until the final several minutes of the first period, but they were able to eventually sport a slight comeback of their own.

Down 2-0, Vancouver quickly got some pucks bouncing their way and were able to score four goals and finish the second period with a two-goal lead.

The floodgates opened in a way that only this modern Pittsburgh Penguins club could execute — scoring three goals in just over four minutes to tie the game, and then closing it with two quick goals to just really put some salt in the Canucks’ wound.

Tonight: stuffing the net.

Tomorrow: stuffing in your belly.

Wednesday and Thursday FTW. pic.twitter.com/NI2CRKJ7Tp — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 28, 2019

By peppering Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Demko to close out the game, the Penguins notched their 14th win on the season — they currently hold a record of 14-7-2.

The most evergreen statement of this decade might be that the Pittsburgh Penguins have a very good offence.

