Pittsburgh offensive coordinator resigns before Peach Bowl match-up vs. Michigan State

I think it is safe to say that Michigan State football fans were (and still are) a little nervous heading into their Peach Bowl match-up vs. Pittsburgh due to Pitt’s high-powered offense, which is led by Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett. However, Pitt will now be missing another weapon on their offense, so to speak, as offensive coordinator Mark Whipple resigned this week from the position, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

There are rumors swirling that Whipple is being considered to be hired by Nebraska as their offensive coordinator, according to the Lincoln Star.

