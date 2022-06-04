USFL Score, highlights: Pittsburgh Maulers out of playoff contention after 29-18 loss to New Jersey Generals

The New Jersey Generals defeat the Pittsburgh Maulers, 29-18, for their seventh straight win.

New Jersey (7-1) got out to a quick start, scoring on their opening drive. Led by new quarterback Roland Rivers, making his first start in the USFL, the Maulers responded and scored. The Generals got out to a 23-7 lead at halftime and were able to hold off a fourth-quarter surge from Pittsburgh to clinch the win.

Luis Perez played at QB for the Generals the entire game, completing 18 of 24 attempts for 220 yards and 1 touchdown pass to KaVontae Turpin. New Jersey’s ground game was in full showing tonight, led by Darius Victor, who had 17 carries for 87 yards and three touchdowns, a single-game season high for the running back.

With this loss, the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-7) are eliminated from playoff contention. They’ll face the Philadelphia Stars and Michigan Panthers to finish out their season.

If the Philadelphia Stars defeat the Michigan Panthers on Sunday, they will clinch the second spot from the North Division. The top two teams in each division will advance to the playoffs following the 10-week regular season. The playoff games will take place on Saturday, June 25 in Canton, Ohio.

Head coaches for the Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals

New Jersey is led by 68-year-old Mike Riley, who was the head coach of the San Diego Chargers for three seasons from 1999-2001. His most recent head coaching job came in 2019, where he led the San Antonio Commanders in the AAF. Meanwhile, offensive-minded Kirby Wilson leads the Maulers. This is the 60-year-old’s first time being a head coach at any level. Wilson spent 23 years in the NFL as a running back coach for eight different organizations.

Riley and Wilson have a connection that dates back to the beginning of their football careers. Wilson played under Riley for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League in 1983. Riley was an assistant coach for the Blue Bombers at the time. This matchup was their second meeting as head coaches; their first came earlier this season where the Generals defeated the Maulers, 21-13, in Week 4.

Maulers vs. Generals score, results, highlights

1st quarter, 12:43 (Generals): D.Victor rushed to PIT End Zone for 3 yards. D.Victor for 3 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

1st quarter, 7:30 (Maulers): R.Rivers rushed to NJ End Zone for 5 yards. R.Rivers for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

2nd, 13:01 (Generals): D.Victor rushed to PIT End Zone for 7 yards. D.Victor for 7 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

2nd, 5:58 (Generals): L.Perez pass complete to PIT 24. Catch made by K.Turpin at PIT 24. Gain of 24 yards. K.Turpin for 24 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

2nd, 0:02 (Generals): A.Jones 50 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-S.Flanick, Holder-.

3rd, 4:06 (Maulers): R.Ahmed 61 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M.Fraboni, Holder-.

4th, 12:59 (Generals): D.Victor rushed to PIT End Zone for 1 yards. D.Victor for 1 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

4th, 6:13 (Maulers): R.Rivers pass short left complete to NJ 25. Catch made by I.Hennie at NJ 25. Gain of 25 yards. I.Hennie for 25 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

4th, 6:03 (Maulers): TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. R.Rivers steps back to pass. Catch made by H.Thedford at NJ 2. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

Maulers vs. Generals reaction and coverage

10:57 p.m. EST: New Jersey kneels it down as the clock winds down. The Generals hold off a fourth-quarter surge from the Maulers for the win.

Final score: New Jersey 29, Pittsburgh 18

Marching into the weekend with a W 🎖 pic.twitter.com/EF8ayTVViq — New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) June 4, 2022

10:50 p.m. EST: Ramiz Ahmed’s 49-yard field goal attempt is no good. It’s an 11-point game with 3:06 left.

10:42 p.m. EST: Pittsburgh uses their fourth-down possession play on the kickoff. Rivers finds Jalen McCleskey for a gain of 18 yards and the Maulers have possession at the New Jersey 49.

10:37 p.m. EST: Touchdown Maulers! Roland Rivers finds Isiah Hennie for six. Pittsburgh two-point conversion is good and we have an 11-point game.

Generals 29, Maulers 18 with 6:03 left on the clock.

HENNIE IS TOO FAST @iwh_v outruns everyone and makes it a 2-score game 🔨 📺: @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/Vsg1ysrLOv — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) June 4, 2022

10:30 p.m. EST: The Maulers get down inside the New Jersey 10-yard line but the Generals’ defense hold.

Generals 29, Maulers 10 with 8:41 left in the game.

10:17 p.m. EST: Darius Victor picks up his third touchdown of the night. The Generals’ two-point attempt is unsuccessful.

New Jersey 29, Pittsburgh 10 with 12:56 left to play

10:10 p.m. EST: The third quarter comes to a close and it’s a 13-point game in Birmingham.

10:03 p.m. EST: Ramiz Ahmed’s 61-yard field goal attempt is good for three and a USFL record.

Generals 23, Maulers 10 with 4:01 in the third.

A 61-YARD FIELD GOAL 😱💥 Ramiz Ahmed just set a new @USFL record with this BOOT 🎯 📺: @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/V79oDM6pj8 — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) June 4, 2022

9:43 p.m. EST: And the second half gets underway from Birmingham.

9:31 p.m. EST: Austin Jones’ 50-yard field goal attempt is good to end the half. It’s his longest of the season.

New Jersey 23, Pittsburgh 7 at the half.

Austin Jones from 50 yards out 👏🎖 📺: @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/GzhH9WEa8J — New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) June 4, 2022

9:15 p.m. EST: Interception, fumble, recovery… Maulers come away with the ball after Chris Orr intercepts Roland Rivers’ pass before fumbling.

Pittsburgh has possession at their own 26-yard line.

9:10 p.m. EST: Perez to Turpin for a 24-yard touchdown and New Jersey extends their lead.

Austin Jones’ extra point attempt is no good. Generals 20, Maulers 7 with 5:46 left in the half.

8:57 p.m. EST: The Maulers go for it on fourth-and-1 and successfully convert to keep their drive alive. Pittsburgh first down at the their own 45-yard line.

8:49 p.m. EST: Touchdown Generals! Darius Victor rushes in for his second touchdown of the night, his eighth of the season.

Austin Jones’ extra point attempt is good. New Jersey 14, Pittsburgh 7 with 12:56 to play in the half.

8:45 p.m. EST: And at the end of the first quarter, we’re tied up at 7 from Legion Field.

8:23 pm. EST: The Maulers respond with a touchdown of their own! QB Roland Rivers, in his first start, keeps the ball and runs into the end zone himself for six. Ramiz Ahmed’s extra point attempt is good and we’re tied up with 7 apiece early in the first quarter.

RIVERS FOR THE TD 🔨@roqb14's first drive as a starting QB ends in a touchdown 👏👏 📺: @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/2S69eoYm6u — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) June 4, 2022

8:13 p.m. EST: New Jersey’s opening drive takes them all the way as Darius Victor rushes into the end zone for his seventh rushing touchdown of the season. Austin Jones’ extra point is attempt is good.

Generals 7, Maulers 0 with 12:38 left in the first.

And just like that, @yungvitov runs it in for 6 on the opening drive 👏 📺: @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/82q0rVlxst — New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) June 4, 2022

8:03 p.m. EST: Week 8 of USFL action is ready to kick off from Legion Field!

Week 8 of USFL action kicks off Friday night with the Pittsburgh Maulers facing off against the New Jersey Generals.

The Generals (6-1) became the first team to clinch a playoff spot with their 20-13 win over the Tampa Bay Bandits last week.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mike Riley holds the ⁦@USFLGenerals'⁩ official invitation to play in Canton, Ohio, in inaugural @USFL postseason. They became the first USFL team to qualify for the playoffs this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/OWPgRzfVKX — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) May 28, 2022

What time and channel is the Maulers vs. Generals on?

When: Friday, June 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

Where: Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama

